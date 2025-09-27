In a significant development in the Delhi BMW accident case, Patiala House Court on Saturday, September 27, granted bail to 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur. The court set a bond of INR 1 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount and further directed her to surrender her passport. The case stems from the tragic accident on September 14, in which a Deputy Secretary of the Finance Ministry was killed and three others injured. The victims were returning from a Gurdwara on a motorcycle when it was allegedly struck by a BMW. The incident has drawn widespread attention due to the victim’s high-profile position and the circumstances of the collision. Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur’s Blood Test Negative for Alcohol.

Gaganpreet Kaur Gets Bail in Delhi BMW Accident Case

She has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount. The court also directed Gaganpreet Kaur to surrender her passport. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

