The 70-member assembly of Delhi will go to poll on Wednesday, February 5, with an intense contest expected between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party. Voting for the Delhi assembly will begin at 7 AM on Wednesday, as polling stations will open in the morning and conclude by 6 PM the same day. The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, with the Election Commission declaring the results on the same day. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Atishi Alleges Interference by Ramesh Bidhuri’s Son Manish Bidhuri in Kalkaji Constituency, Demands Action (Watch Video).

Delhi To Vote on February 5

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)