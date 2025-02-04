New Delhi, February 4: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the Kalkaji constituency during the 'silence period' on Monday. Atishi claimed that Manish was spotted with 3-4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period. Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area."

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of Kalkaji Assembly will be allowed here," said Atishi. Notably, 48 hours before elections, is known as the silence period or pre-election silence. This is when all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be halted, and no one, including persons like citizens, journalists, politicians, etc. are allowed to partake in any such activity.

This is done to give the voters a peaceful break from being influenced by campaigns so that they may make a considered decision while voting. Under the Sections 126, 126A and 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RP Act), all election-related activities, which are activities intended or likely to influence or affect the results of an election like holding public meetings, giving speeches, etc. are prohibited during the silence period. The Kalkaji assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely watched in Delhi. Atishi is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress party's Alka Lamba from the constituency.

Earlier on Monday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Atishi held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on the last day of campaigning for assembly polls and claimed that the AAP will win 55 seats out of from 70 constituencies. The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will announced on Saturday. "I have visited the entire Delhi. I think that we are going to win 55 seats. But if mothers and sisters push hard, we can win up to 60 seats," Kejriwal told reporters during his campaign.

He further said that AAP will win by a historic margin in New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji from where Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi are contesting the assembly polls respectively. Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties--AAP, BJP, and Congress--levelling allegations against each other.

Atishi Alleges Interference by Ramesh Bidhuri's Son in Kalkaji Constituency

#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi says, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in… pic.twitter.com/AcvUilEf2h — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

