A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi today, January 18. As per news agency ANI, three people died after a fire erupted at broke out at a house in Delhi's Pitampura area this evening. Soon after the incident came to light, a total of 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop in Gandhinagar Market, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Three Killed After Fire Erupts in House in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Three people died in a fire that broke out at a house in Pitampura area this evening. A total of 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control. Search continues. pic.twitter.com/KgdXyhLnbR — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

