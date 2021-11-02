As part of the "Dilli ki Diwali" celebrations 2021, the Delhi governmnet is building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex. According to reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers will perform Diwali puja at the complex on November 4. The image of the Ram Temple's replica have surfaced online.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi government building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations. CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4 pic.twitter.com/X8B5lqhUHX — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

