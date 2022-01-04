According to sources, the Delhi government is likely to impose a weekend curfew in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday morning.

Delhi Govt likely to impose weekend curfew to curb COVID surge: Sources https://t.co/5n6ghjiHPz — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

