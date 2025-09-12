The Delhi police said that the bomb threat at the Delhi High Court appears to be a hoax message at first glance. Speaking to news agency ANI, New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We have checked the court premises and it was a hoax call." Earlier, chaos and panic gripped the Delhi High Court premises after it received a threatening e-mail about "exploding" the complex. Following the bomb scare, the court's premises were being vacated by the Delhi Police personnel as part of a precautionary measure. Videos surfaced online showing lawyers and court staff vacating the premises. Bomb Scare at Delhi High Court, Premises Vacated After Threatening Email About ‘3 Bombs’ Inside Complex (Watch Video).

It Was a Hoax Call, Says New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla About Bomb Threat

#WATCH | Delhi | New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "...We have checked the court premises and it was a hoax call..." https://t.co/r9gc8NFcRA pic.twitter.com/sMwUXOWBnB — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Delhi High Court Receives Bomb Threat Via Mail

#WATCH | Delhi | Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Precautionary measures taken by the Delhi police and the court has been vacated. https://t.co/7mQhpAsLsU pic.twitter.com/IYOFFbna4n — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

