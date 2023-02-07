The Rohini District police in Delhi on Tuesday arrested three people for cheating over 50 people. The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar Matta, Sunil Kumar and Parveen Tiwari. Police officials said that the three accused cheated more than 50 people on the pretext of providing airline tickets at 25 to 50 percent discount. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

Three Arrested for Cheating People

