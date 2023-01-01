In a tragic incident on new year's eve, a girl died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for a few kilometers in Outer Delhi area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The girl's clothes were ripped in the accident, and her naked body was later discovered by police. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video)

Check Tweet:

A woman's body was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area in early morning hours today.After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car & was dragged alongside. All the five occupants of the car have been apprehended: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/g5wqYiDZmW — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

