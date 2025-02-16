At least 18 people, including 14 women, were killed, and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, February 15, caused by a sudden rush of passengers who tried to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. "18 people including 14 women lost their lives in the stampede that occurred yesterday around 10 PM at New Delhi Railway station," Delhi Police said. In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the "unfortunate incident". The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) reported that a large number of passengers were present on platform number 14 as the Prayagraj Express arrived. Additionally, delays to the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express led to an increased crowd on platforms 12, 13, and 14, according to an official statement. Railways Denies Reports of Stampede at New Delhi Station, Says Injured Taken to Hospital (Watch Video).

Delhi Railway Station Stampede

