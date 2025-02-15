The Indian Railways denied reports of a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, stating that the claims were mere rumors. The clarification came after a “stampede-like” situation was reported with Delhi Police sources confirming that over 15 people were injured. Northern Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) explained that two planned special trains for Prayagraj were running, dismissing any chaos. Meanwhile, the injured passengers are receiving medical treatment. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging people not to believe unverified reports and ensuring that crowd management measures are in place at the station. Stampede-Like Situation at New Delhi Railway Station: 15 People Injured in Incident, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Railways Denies Reports of Stampede at New Delhi Station

#WATCH | Visuals from outside New Delhi Railway station. There is no stampede. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj): CPRO Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/SHUvrnajip — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

