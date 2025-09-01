Delhi received fresh rains on Monday, September 1, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more rains in the capital. Amid this, Air India has issued a travel advisory, warning of the disruption of services at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Air India also shared the link to check the flight status and asked the flyers to go through it before heading to the airport. Meanwhile, the above-normal rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in the Yamuna floodplain, and the Old Railway Bridge is set to be shut from September 2. The Delhi authorities have advised people in the Yamuna floodplain to move to safety as the water level of the river here rose steadily and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by tomorrow. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

Air India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Delhi Rains

#TravelAdvisory Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) September 1, 2025

