Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today, September 1. Videos shared by news agency ANI show rain lashing several areas of the National Capital, with visuals surfacing from Akbar Road and Firoz Shah Road. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital has been placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall through the morning and forenoon. As per the weather forecasting service Windy, Delhi will receive 0.3 to 5 mm of rainfall today. Weather Forecast Today, September 1: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the capital; Visuals from Akbar Road. pic.twitter.com/LWI6Ltc5G5 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Visuals From Firoz Shah Road

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Firoz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/hDFWpxM51e — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)