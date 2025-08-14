In a tragic incident in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, a large tree fell on a bike amid heavy rains, killing a biker and reportedly injuring two others on Thursday, August 14. The accident also damaged a nearby car, adding to the chaos. A disturbing video from the site has surfaced on social media, showing the fallen tree crushing the bike and car while locals gather around. Waterlogging is clearly visible in the footage, highlighting the impact of the relentless rain in the national capital. Delhi Rains: 4 Killed, 1 Injured As Tree Falls on Tubewell Room Amid Strong Winds in Dwarka.

Delhi Biker Killed as Tree Falls in Kalkaji (Viewer Discretion Required)

