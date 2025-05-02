In a tragic incident in Kharkhari Canal village, Dwarka, Delhi, four people lost their lives after a tree fell on a tubewell room during strong winds on Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Jyoti and her three children. Her husband, Ajay, sustained minor injuries in the incident. The family was inside the structure on their farm when the tree collapsed due to the sudden gusts as heavy rains lashed national capital. Delhi Police have confirmed the casualties and are investigating the matter. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital, Causing Waterlogging and Disrupting Vehicular Traffic; IGI Airport Issues Advisory as Flights Affected (Watch Videos).

Delhi Rains

