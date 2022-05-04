On Wednesday, several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall and hailstorm amid the rising heatwave conditions. As soon as heavy rains and hailstorm lashed the state, netizens took to social media to share the good news with #DelhiRains trending on the microblogging site.

Here's how citizens in Delhi reacted

Severe hailstorm says citizen

Finally Delhi receives rains amid heatwave

Citizen feels sorry for crops damaged due to rains

Massive rain and hailstorm in #Delhi A slight relief from the #heatwave But feel sorry for any damage to crops in NCR#delhirains #heatwaveinIndia pic.twitter.com/h3Dl4TmvDy — Abhishek Agarwal (@Iam_IwillBe) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)