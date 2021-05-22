Delhi on Saturday reported 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, 6,453 recoveries and 182 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 in the national capital has surged to 14,15,219 while the death toll has mounted to 23,013. The active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stand at 31,308.

