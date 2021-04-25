Delhi Reports 22,933 New COVID-19 Infections, 350 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Coronavirus Infections Increased to 94,592:

Delhi records 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases (positivity rate - 30.21%), 21,071 discharges, and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 94,592 Total discharges: 9,18,875 Death toll: 14,248 pic.twitter.com/wXWxZp4G7q — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

