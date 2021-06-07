Delhi on Monday reported 231 fresh COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.36%. As per details by health authorities, 876 patients have recovered from COVID-19, and 36 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 24,627.

