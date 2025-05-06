In a shocking daylight robbery in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar, a miscreant held a woman at gunpoint and stole her purse. The horrifying incident, which took place on May 5 at around 6 PM, was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the woman, visibly terrified, opening her purse and tossing items in an attempt to comply with the armed robber. The miscreant swiftly snatches her purse before fleeing the scene. Delhi Robbery: Masked Man Robs Angadia Trader of INR 80 Lakh at Gunpoint in Lahori Gate, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Gunpoint Robbery in Delhi Caught on CCTV

A very horrific incident with a young woman, the miscreants openly challenged the police!! A miscreant robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight - incident took place at 21 Block, Old Rajendra Nagar, #Delhi!! The entire incident was captured on CCTV! pic.twitter.com/aAXZARu7KW — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)