A masked man robbed an Angadia trader of INR 80 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, with the daring heist caught on CCTV. The footage shows the suspect following the trader before grabbing his bag and brandishing a gun. Shots were fired as the accused fled the crowded market, leaving the victim shaken. Police have launched an investigation and are analyzing the video for leads. Delhi Robbery Case: 2 Held for Stealing INR 29 Lakh ATM Heist in Wazirabad.

Masked Man Robs Angadia Trader of INR 80 Lakh in Delhi

Delhi: In Lahori Gate area, criminals robbed an Angadia trader of ₹80 lakh at gunpoint, firing shots before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV. Police teams are investigating, and the victim is being questioned pic.twitter.com/vT8wPdmJCJ — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

