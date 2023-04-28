The Delhi police on Friday said that they found a body of a female wrapped in a bedsheet in the box of a double bed in a flat under Maidan Garhi PS. The flat was locked for 3 days. Ravinder Sehrawat, the owner of the flat told the cops that he rented out his flat to one Obinoze Alexander - a Nigerian national in Dec 2021. Cops said that they have initiated legal action and further investigation is in progress. Haryana Shocker: Woman’s Dead Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Railway Overbridge in Panipat.

Crime in Delhi

Delhi | Body of a female found wrapped in a bedsheet in the box of a double bed in a flat under Maidan Garhi PS. The flat was locked for 3 days. Owner of the flat, Ravinder Sehrawat says that he rented out his flat to one Obinoze Alexander - a Nigerian national in Dec 2021. Legal… — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

