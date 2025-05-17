Delhi saw harsh weather with gusty winds along with rain blowing over the shed in the Rapid Rail Metro Ashok Nagar station. The gusty wind hit the region, causing damage to the structure, which was a concern for passenger safety as well as metro services. The authorities responded swiftly to the accident, surveying the damage and carrying out necessary safety precautions to avoid any mishap. Metro officials have assured commuters that services are normal, and repair operations are in progress to reinstate the shed. Commuters have been warned to exercise prudence while travelling, particularly in unfavourable weather conditions. The accident points to the effects of sudden weather conditions on city infrastructure and the need for preparedness. Noida: Vehicle Crushed As Traffic Light Pole Falls on Car at Sector 27 DM Chowk After Heavy Rainfall(Watch Video).

Strong Winds Damage Shed at Ashok Nagar Rapid Rail Metro Station

#WATCH | Delhi: The Rapid Rail Metro Ashok Nagar station shed was damaged by strong winds accompanied by rain. pic.twitter.com/Q6z1pn7vzR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

