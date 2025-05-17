A serious accident was averted in Noida's Sector 27 by a whisker when a traffic light post suddenly collapsed at DM Chowk and landed right on a moving vehicle. The mishap took place during the day and sent shockwaves among road users in the area. According to eyewitnesses, the pole came crashing down without warning, totally wrecking the vehicle underneath. No one suffered a major injury, though, while the car was extensively damaged. Traffic police and local authorities immediately rushed to the scene and cleared the place quickly to prevent traffic jams. A probe is ongoing to ascertain why the pole collapsed, which can be attributed to a lack of maintenance of the infrastructure or corrosion of the pole base. Noida: Man Suffers 35% Burn After Western Toilet Seat Explodes (See Pic).

Vehicle Crushed As Traffic Light Pole Falls on Car at Sector 27 DM Chowk

