Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday morning, bringing relief from the intense heatwave. IMD in its Delhi weather forecast on May 02 has issued a red alert, warning of severe weather with wind speeds reaching 70–80 kmph. Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the region. Tragedy struck in Dwarka’s Kharkhari Canal village, where a woman and her three children died after a tree collapsed on a tubewell room during the storm. They were taken to RTR Hospital but declared dead. The downpour also disrupted air traffic, delaying several flights. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more adverse weather is expected. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and follow safety advisories and keep a close watch on Delhi weather update for next few hours. Delhi Rains: Woman, Her 3 Children Die After House Collapses in Najafgarh Following Heavy Rainfall, Husband Only Survivor.

Delhi Weather Forecast and Update for May 02

Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi

