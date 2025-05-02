Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Friday morning, bringing relief from the intense heatwave. IMD in its Delhi weather forecast on May 02 has issued a red alert, warning of severe weather with wind speeds reaching 70–80 kmph. Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the region. Tragedy struck in Dwarka’s Kharkhari Canal village, where a woman and her three children died after a tree collapsed on a tubewell room during the storm. They were taken to RTR Hospital but declared dead. The downpour also disrupted air traffic, delaying several flights. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as more adverse weather is expected. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and follow safety advisories and keep a close watch on Delhi weather update for next few hours. Delhi Rains: Woman, Her 3 Children Die After House Collapses in Najafgarh Following Heavy Rainfall, Husband Only Survivor.

Delhi Weather Forecast and Update for May 02

In association with intense thunderstorms activity; Rainfall reported over different parts of Delhi between 0830 Hrs IST 0f 1st May to 0830 Hrs IST of today, 2nd May 2025.@ndmaindia @WMO @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational pic.twitter.com/1fFUMwosY3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2025

Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi

IMD issues red alert in Delhi 4 dead, 122 flights delayed, 40 diverted as unusually heavy rains battered Delhi-NCR region Weather dept says a fresh and active Western disturbance is likely to impact Northwest India from May 2. Several North Indian states including Himachal &… pic.twitter.com/Cmc9mNmJGa — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)