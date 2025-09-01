An RPF personnel was brutally attacked at Deoria railway station in Uttar Pradesh late Sunday night, August 31, after intervening to stop a group of transgenders from extorting money from passengers. A video of the attack surfaced on social media showing the assailants chasing the inspector, beating him, and breaking his mobile in the process. The violent ruckus reportedly lasted for half an hour, causing panic among travellers and staff on platform number one, while they also vandalised the RPF office. Two individuals, identified as Chanda and Sahil, were taken into custody, while the rest of the group remains at large. The GRP Deoria has registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting, assault on public servants, and attempted culpable homicide, as investigations continue. UP: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Falling Under Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Video of Heroic Rescue Goes Viral.

Transgenders Attack RPF Personnel at Deoria Railway Station

यूपी- जिला देवरिया के रेलवे स्टेशन पर किन्नरों ने RPF इंस्पेक्टर आस मोहम्मद को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा, मोबाइल तोड़ा। आधे घंटे तक किन्नरों ने रेलवे स्टेशन पर उपद्रव मचाया। दरअसल, इंस्पेक्टर ने किन्नरों को यात्रियों से जबरन पैसा वसूलने से रोका था। pic.twitter.com/IiBAVlFSvH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 1, 2025

