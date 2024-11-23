Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received a grand welcome at his Nagpur residence after the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance’s historic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Supporters gathered in large numbers, cheering and showering flowers to celebrate the alliance’s landslide win of 236 out of 288 seats. Fadnavis expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success. He reiterated the alliance’s commitment to delivering on its promises and fostering development in the state. The celebration marked Fadnavis’s third consecutive triumph as a key leader in Maharashtra politics. Devendra Fadnavis Prepares Jalebi After BJP-Led MahaYuti’s Historic Win in Maharashtra Assembly Elections; Video Surfaces.

Maharashtra Election Result

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at his residence in Nagpur; receives a warm welcome#MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/lfODz4nxEA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

