Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan tomorrow, marking his third term in the role. The BJP leadership finalised his name today, which was approved by newly elected legislators. Fadnavis will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to officially stake his claim to form the government. The grand oath ceremony follows the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s decisive victory in the recent state elections. Preparations at Azad Maidan are underway to welcome his leadership in the new term. ‘Aaple Deva Bhau Mukhyamantri’: Rahul Narvekar Puts Up Poster Projecting Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM Outside Taj President Hotel in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Devendra Fadnavis Set to Be Next Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. pic.twitter.com/015hrTDxtn — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

