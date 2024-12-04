In Mumbai, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar stirred political buzz by putting up posters outside the Taj President Hotel in the Cuff Parade area, projecting Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The posters, featuring the slogan “Aaple Deva Bhau Mukhyamantri,” appeared while BJP senior leaders and central observers are stationed at the hotel, fueling speculation about leadership dynamics in the state. The move has garnered significant attention, with political analysts interpreting it as a signal of support for Fadnavis amid internal discussions within the party. Maharashtra Government Formation: BJP To Elect Its Legislature Party Leader Today, Set in Motion Process To Form Govt; Devendra Fadnavis Frontrunner for Top Post.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Posters depicting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as CM, saying “Aaaple Deva Bhau Mukhyamantri,” put up by MLA Rahul Narvekar outside the Taj President Hotel in Cuff Parade area, where BJP’s senior leaders and central observers are staying. pic.twitter.com/TY6QdzeXVu — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

