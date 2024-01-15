The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday, January 15, issued SOPs to airlines concerning flight cancellations due to extended delays in adverse weather conditions. The guidelines, outlined in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV, emphasise facilities to be provided to passengers facing denied boarding, cancellations, and flight delays. Airlines are mandated to include the CAR reference on flight tickets. The DGCA underscores the obligation of all airlines to strictly adhere to these provisions. Additionally, the DGCA stipulates that airlines must transparently communicate real-time flight delay information through various channels, including websites, SMS, WhatsApp, and email, ensuring passenger awareness and appropriate staff sensitisation. IndiGo Airlines Passenger Punches Pilot Announcing Flight Delay, Video Goes Viral.

DGCA Mandates SOPs for Airlines

Airlines shall be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of their flights, which shall be published on the respective website of the airline, through advance information to affected passengers by SMS/ WhatsApp and email, display of updated information… — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

