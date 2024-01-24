The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The penalty has been imposed over allegations of safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long-range terrain critical routes, according to a statement issued by DGCA. Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh for Non-Compliance With DGCA Regulations Related to Hotel Accommodation for Passengers of Delayed Flights and Other Services.

DGCA Slaps Rs 1.10 Crore Fine on Air India

