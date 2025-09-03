A disturbing video from Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, has sparked outrage after showing children of Maveripatti Primary School pressing the legs of their principal, identified as Kalaivani. The incident reportedly unfolded in Harur, where around 30 children are enrolled. In the clip, Kalaivani is seen lying on a table while instructing students to massage her legs inside the classroom, an act that has drawn sharp criticism on social media. As the video went viral, education authorities immediately visited the school to investigate the shocking claims. Officials have confirmed that an enquiry is underway and assured strict action based on its findings. The visuals have raised questions over professional ethics, student welfare, and the conduct of teachers in rural institutions. Bihar: Government School Principal Steals Eggs Meant for Mid-Day Meal in Vaishali, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Dharmapuri School Principal Makes Students Press Her Legs

