In a shocking incident from Bihar's Vaishali district, the principal of Rikhar Secondary School in Lalganj was caught stealing eggs meant for the school's mid-day meal program. A viral video, shared on December 18, shows the principal taking eggs from the vehicle and delivering ingredients for the meal scheme. The footage led to an immediate investigation by the education department, which confirmed the theft. A probe has been launched to hold the principal accountable for the misconduct. Bihar: Government School Teacher Allegedly Draws Obscene Images in Class, Gives Lesson on ‘Suhagraat’ to Student in Bettiah (Watch Video).

Government School Principal Steals Eggs Meant for Mid-Day Meal in Bihar

बिहार: वैशाली में लालगंज के रिखर माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्रिंसिपल का एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें हेडमास्टर बच्चों को मिलने वाले मिड डे मील के अंडे चोरी करते नजर आ रहे है. इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब एक शख्स ने उनका अंडे चुराने का वीडियो बना लिया और वायरल कर दिया.जिसके बाद… pic.twitter.com/lMML9G9YeH — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)