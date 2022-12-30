Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible accident on Friday, December 30th. Rishabh, who was on his way to meet his relatives, collided with a divider on the road of Hammadpur Jhal near the Narsan border of Roorkee. Fortunately, he survived the accident and is now in stable condition. While taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now prayed for the well-being of the Indian wicketkeeper batter. Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer Out of Danger, Doctor Releases Medical Bulletin.

Narendra Modi Prays for Rishabh Pant's Good Health

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

