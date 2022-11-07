In a shockinbg incident that took place in Karnataka's a 19 year old B.Com student died after a mobile crane hit her in Bengaluru's Whitefield. The student has been iodentified as Noor Fizar. A video if the incident has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident took place while Noor was walking back home from a BMTC bus stop when the accident took place. In the video, Noor can be seen walking back home from a BMTC bus stop when all of a sudden a mobile crane comes from behind and hits her before running over her. Some reports also said that the girl was identified as Noor Fatima. As per reports, the driver of the crane identified as Periyaswami, was arrested. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Armed Robbers Shoot Jewellery Shop Owner in UP’s Bulandshahr, Decamp With Gold and Cash (Watch Video).

Student Dies After Crane Hits Her in Bengaluru

#Karnataka #Bengaluru 19 year old BCom student Noor Fizar died after a mobile crane hit her in Whitefield. She was walking back home from a BMTC bus stop when the accident took place. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/CYpWjg5jck — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 5, 2022

