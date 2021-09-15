Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete ban on storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali over concerns about pollution levels in the national capital. He has also appealed the traders to not store any firecrackers with them in order to avoid losses.

Read Tweet By Arvind Kejriwal Here:

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

