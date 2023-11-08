On the occasion of Diwali 2023, the last service from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro lines will start at 10 pm on November 12, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. "On Diwali, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Metro train services will commence from 06:00 AM onwards on all lines/sections and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line on this Sunday," DMRC said in a statement. On regular days, these services start at 11 pm from terminal stations. Delhi Metro Update: Services Delayed on This Line, Check Details.

Delhi Metro To Run Last Train At 10 pm From Terminal Stations

