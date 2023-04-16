Stray dog attacks are becoming a rising problem across the country. Recently, a man was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The horrifying incident took place at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on April 14 at around 12 pm. The man was roaming in the park when the attack happened. In the CCTV video, the victim could be seen checking his phone when he was surrounded by some stray dogs. Moments later, one by one, all the seven dogs attacked him. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Maharajganj Town.

Dog Attack in Aligarh:

Disturbing visuals- यूपी के अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस में कुत्तों ने एक शख्स को नोंच-नोंचकर मार डाला. AMU के पार्क में घूम रहे थे सफदर अली. pic.twitter.com/j0R03NcCXN — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 16, 2023

