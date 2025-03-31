A disturbing incident unfolded in Jamnagar, Gujarat, when two stray dogs viciously attacked a 10-year-old girl near an Anganwadi in Jodiya Bhunga, Ward No 1. The shocking attack was captured on CCTV, showing the girl being overwhelmed by the dogs as she screamed for help. Nearby women rushed to her aid, chasing away the dogs and saving her from further harm. Despite their quick intervention, the girl suffered injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. Surat Dog Attack: Stray Canine Brutally Attacks Child Sleeping on Sofa, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stray Dogs Brutally Attack 10-Year-Old in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

