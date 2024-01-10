The National Center for Seismology has reported a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Islands. The seismic event occurred at 07:53 am. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Andaman Sea.

Earthquake in Andaman Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes the Andaman Islands at 07:53 am: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/JpjTtIglaN — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)