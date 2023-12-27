In the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, Assam’s Tezpur experienced a mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale. The tremors were felt at 5:53 am, and the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Tezpur. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property due to this seismic event. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Near Churachandpur.

Earthquake in Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Tezpur at 5:53 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/PxEsxI51fq — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

