A minor earthquake of 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck near Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday, November 5, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 30km below the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X, formerly Twitter). Major Earthquake in Himalayan Region Soon? Experts Warn Against Active Seismic Belt as Magnitude 6.4 Quake Jolts Nepal.

Earthquake in Manipur

