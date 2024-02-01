The National Center for Seismology has reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 in the Kachchh region of Gujarat. The earthquake occurred at 08:06 hours today. While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported, local authorities are on high alert. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Kutch District, No Casualty Reported.

Gujarat Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred at 0806hours in the Kachchh region of Gujarat: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

