Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra early morning on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 5.01 am today. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of 3.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hits Doda, No Casualty Reported.

Quake hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Gmv0giTHpx — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

