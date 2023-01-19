Jammu, January 19: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property. Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital and Surrounding Areas.

Officials of the disaster management authority said the quake struck at 12.04 p.m. Earthquake in Delhi: Minor Quake of Magnitude 2.5 Jolts National Capital.

The epicentre of the temblor was in the Doda area. Its latitude was 33.21 degrees north and longitude 75.72 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 10 km inside the earth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).