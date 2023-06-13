An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India. The earthquake struck on Tuesday afternoon around 1:4 PM, but no damages or casualties have been reported yet. A video shared by social media users from Delhi had gone viral, capturing the terrifying moments when an earthquake shook an office building. A local from Srinagar says, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." Earthquake in Delhi Today Video: Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR and Other Parts of North India.

Reaction From the Citizens

Local From Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon. A local from Srinagar says, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." pic.twitter.com/c08L07mz6i — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

