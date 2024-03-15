An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Madhya Pradesh today, March 15. The news was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) which said that the earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli today. Earthquake in Madhya Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Hits Seoni.

Quake Hits Madhya Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh at 1:48 pm today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Ib4wMTRXhW — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

