A massive fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the ED office in Mumbai's Ballard Pier at around 2:30 AM today, April 27. A total of 12 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Although firefighting is underway, the cause of the fire is still unclear, the Mumbai Fire Department said. The ED office in Mumbai is located in the Kaiser-i-Hind building, in the Ballard Pier area. Mumbai Fire: Security Guard Killed, 1 Injured As Blaze Erupts in Takshshila Housing Society in Vidyavihar.

Fire Breaks Out at ED Office Building in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Firefighting continues at Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses Mumbai's ED office in Ballard Pier. The fire broke out at around 2:30 am. 12 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not clear yet: Mumbai Fire Department pic.twitter.com/YtT8QaITM8 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

Blaze Erupts at ED Office in Mumbai

Maharashtra | A fire broke out in Mumbai's ED office in Ballard Pier around 2:30 am. 12 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not clear yet: Mumbai Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

