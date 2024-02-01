A man sustained serious injuries after an elephant attacked him on Bandipur-Wayanad National Highway on Thursday, February 1. The video of the Elephant Attack in Bandipur Forest has surfaced on social media. The video shows an elephant running after two men who had stepped on the road while travelling through a forest path. The elephant kicked a man who fell to the ground before returning. Meanwhile, the authorities have, from time to time, given strict orders not to park the vehicles or open the doors on the roads passing through the wildlife sanctuary. Tiger Attack in Karnataka: Big Cat Responsible for Woman's Death Successfully Captured in Hediyala Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (See Pic).

Elephant Attack in Bandipur Forest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wayanadgram(220 K Awesome ppl) (@wayanadgram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)