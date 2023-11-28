Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre, on Tuesday, November 28, said that a tiger responsible for the death of a 50-year-old woman was successfully captured today. According to news agency ANI, the 10-year-old male tiger was caught in the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Eshwar Khandre also said that the big cat, reported to be in good health, has been relocated to the Koorgalli rehabilitation centre. Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After ‘Maneater’ Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

Tiger Captured in Karnataka

In the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a 10-year-old male tiger, responsible for the death of a 50-year-old woman, was successfully captured on November 28. The tiger, reported to be in good health, has been relocated to the Koorgalli rehabilitation centre: Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/AeTVx7YVpD — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)